Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, briefed foreign officials and local media on the country’s plans for Hong Kong’s democratic development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong must wake up from ‘myth of American-style democracy’, says top Beijing diplomat
- Liu Guangyuan makes remarks during briefing session for consul generals, foreign business chambers and selected media
- One diplomat calls event ‘very awkward’ and says China and West are ‘just talking past each other’
Topic | Hong Kong elections
Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office, briefed foreign officials and local media on the country’s plans for Hong Kong’s democratic development. Photo: Dickson Lee