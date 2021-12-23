Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Pool
‘Dread and terror’ or ‘happy, relaxed’? Body language experts break down Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s meeting with Xi Jinping

  • One observer says chief executive was bundle of nerves at face-to-face meeting with Chinese president, but another finds her to be at ease
  • Lam continues to keep political pundits guessing on her ambition for a second term, however, as body language experts come away with little on that front

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 7:59pm, 23 Dec, 2021

