Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Pool
‘Dread and terror’ or ‘happy, relaxed’? Body language experts break down Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s meeting with Xi Jinping
- One observer says chief executive was bundle of nerves at face-to-face meeting with Chinese president, but another finds her to be at ease
- Lam continues to keep political pundits guessing on her ambition for a second term, however, as body language experts come away with little on that front
Topic | Carrie Lam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Pool