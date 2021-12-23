President Xi Jinping poses for a photo with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Tale of 2 cities: did Xi Jinping shower more praise on Macau’s leader than on Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam?
- State leaders appeared relatively restrained in lauding Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong administration’s work on Wednesday, observers say
- But in his meeting with Macau leader Ho Iat-seng, Xi appeared more generous with his compliments, saying city had ‘tamed’ Covid-19 and put various systems in place
Topic | Hong Kong politics
