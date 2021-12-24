Beijing and Hong Kong officials have accused the US of trying to impose its version of democracy on others. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong No 2 official says United States is ‘plagued’ with social problems belying its democracy claims

  • US-style democracy is undermined by high levels of violent crime, drug abuse and racism, John Lee says
  • Chief secretary joins Beijing condemnations of Western ‘hegemony’ after central government outlines strategy for developing Hong Kong democracy

Chris Lau
Updated: 12:23am, 24 Dec, 2021

