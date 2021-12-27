Many of the busiest polling stations for the December 19 Legco election were located near public housing blocks, where pro-establishment candidates held a decisive edge. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong election numbers highlight pro-establishment bloc’s edge in public housing estates
- While turnout for Legco poll was low, many of the busiest polling stations were located near public housing blocks, including a number built within the past decade
- Kwun Tong polling station near quarters for many police officers turns in city’s highest turnout rate, sees three Beijing-friendly candidates claim 99 per cent of the vote
