Tsinghua University law professor Wang Zhenmin with a copy of the white paper at the briefing on Beijing’s recent white paper on Hong Kong’s democratic development. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong /  Politics

Maintaining stability, improving livelihoods should take precedence over democratic development in Hong Kong, think tank leader says

  • Tsinghua University law professor Wang Zhenmin says city has returned from chaos to stability after first Legislative Council poll under Beijing-imposed electoral overhaul
  • Resources should be used to develop economy, improve people’s livelihoods as ‘strong economic and societal basis’ needed for city’s democratic development, Wang adds

Hong Kong politics
Tiffany LiangKinling Lo
Tiffany Liang in Hong Kong and Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 9:27pm, 27 Dec, 2021

