An official from the Chinese foreign ministry gives a briefing on the white paper in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Unpacking the white paper on ‘Hong Kong democracy’: why now and what does Beijing hope to achieve setting out the rules the city will play by? Hint: geopolitical rivalry
- Analysts say official document and campaign marks part of a strategy to capture what Beijing sees as moral high ground on Hong Kong’s democracy
- Other observers note Beijing lacks systematic or transparent mechanism to release historical archives, thereby putting it in a disadvantageous position in the debate
