An official from the Chinese foreign ministry gives a briefing on the white paper in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
An official from the Chinese foreign ministry gives a briefing on the white paper in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Unpacking the white paper on ‘Hong Kong democracy’: why now and what does Beijing hope to achieve setting out the rules the city will play by? Hint: geopolitical rivalry

  • Analysts say official document and campaign marks part of a strategy to capture what Beijing sees as moral high ground on Hong Kong’s democracy
  • Other observers note Beijing lacks systematic or transparent mechanism to release historical archives, thereby putting it in a disadvantageous position in the debate

Topic |   Hong Kong elections
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 10:44pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An official from the Chinese foreign ministry gives a briefing on the white paper in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
An official from the Chinese foreign ministry gives a briefing on the white paper in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE