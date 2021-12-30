The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong swept all 10 seats it contested in geographical constituencies with direct voting. Photo: May Tse
The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong swept all 10 seats it contested in geographical constituencies with direct voting. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing novice lawmakers plan new alliances, as big parties face reduced influence in fragmented Legislative Council

  • Legco power balance in flux as half of all lawmakers are independents or from small parties
  • Fragmented Legco will allow Beijing’s liaison office ‘a bigger role in influencing lawmakers’

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Natalie WongGary Cheung
Natalie Wong and Gary Cheung

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong swept all 10 seats it contested in geographical constituencies with direct voting. Photo: May Tse
The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong swept all 10 seats it contested in geographical constituencies with direct voting. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE