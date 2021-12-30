The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong swept all 10 seats it contested in geographical constituencies with direct voting. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing novice lawmakers plan new alliances, as big parties face reduced influence in fragmented Legislative Council
- Legco power balance in flux as half of all lawmakers are independents or from small parties
- Fragmented Legco will allow Beijing’s liaison office ‘a bigger role in influencing lawmakers’
The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong swept all 10 seats it contested in geographical constituencies with direct voting. Photo: May Tse