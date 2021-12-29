Chief Secretary John Lee speaks about the government’s preparations for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Community-organised celebrations for Hong Kong’s handover anniversary can apply for official recognition under new pilot scheme

  • The government is also planning 100 official events to mark the 25th year since Hong Kong’s establishment as a special administrative region of China on July 1, 1997
  • Chief Secretary John Lee, who is overseeing the celebrations, says a broad range of activities will be presented under the theme of ‘A New Era – Stability, Prosperity, Opportunity’

Topic |   Hong Kong handover anniversary
Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:29pm, 29 Dec, 2021

