Chief Secretary John Lee speaks about the government’s preparations for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Community-organised celebrations for Hong Kong’s handover anniversary can apply for official recognition under new pilot scheme
- The government is also planning 100 official events to mark the 25th year since Hong Kong’s establishment as a special administrative region of China on July 1, 1997
- Chief Secretary John Lee, who is overseeing the celebrations, says a broad range of activities will be presented under the theme of ‘A New Era – Stability, Prosperity, Opportunity’
