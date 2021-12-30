Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a rare year-in-review press conference on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says there is no media ‘suppression’ following Stand News arrests
- ‘People who made such a suggestion, including politicians in the West, are trampling the rule of law,’ she says
- The comments came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on authorities to ‘release those unjustly detained’ over their links to the news site
Topic | Carrie Lam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a rare year-in-review press conference on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee