Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a rare year-in-review press conference on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says there is no media ‘suppression’ following Stand News arrests

  • ‘People who made such a suggestion, including politicians in the West, are trampling the rule of law,’ she says
  • The comments came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on authorities to ‘release those unjustly detained’ over their links to the news site

Natalie WongChris Lau
Natalie Wong and Chris Lau

Updated: 4:29pm, 30 Dec, 2021

