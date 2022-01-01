Former district councillor Bonnie Ng at her shop in Sheung Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former district councillor Bonnie Ng at her shop in Sheung Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong district councillors struggle to find jobs, some start businesses ‘to keep in touch with community’

  • Hope and despair as opposition politicians start rebuilding their lives after leaving council jobs
  • Some claim prospective employers won’t hire them because of their past in opposition politics

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former district councillor Bonnie Ng at her shop in Sheung Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former district councillor Bonnie Ng at her shop in Sheung Wan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE