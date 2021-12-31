Hong Kong police raid the offices of Stand News, which shut down after seven people linked to the portal were arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police raid the offices of Stand News, which shut down after seven people linked to the portal were arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong justice chief lashes out at critics of Stand News arrests, insists press freedom still ‘well respected’

  • Accusing Western critics of acting ‘out of ignorance or with ulterior motives’, Teresa Cheng says calls for suspects’ release are ‘appalling’
  • National security police on Wednesday arrested seven people who worked at, or were linked to, the opposition-leaning Stand News, prompting it to shut down

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 4:17pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police raid the offices of Stand News, which shut down after seven people linked to the portal were arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police raid the offices of Stand News, which shut down after seven people linked to the portal were arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE