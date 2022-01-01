Commissioner of Police Raymond Siu defended a recent police operation against Stand News, adding more arrests were not out of the question. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police chief says more Stand News arrests possible

  • Raymond Siu also hit back at Western critics of the operation against the news portal, which saw reams of journalistic materials carted away, saying it was perfectly legal
  • When asked if more arrests would be made, Siu said on Saturday: ‘I don’t rule out such a possibility’

Chris Lau

Updated: 2:34pm, 1 Jan, 2022

