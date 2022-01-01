Workers remove the Pillar of Shame sculpture at University of Hong Kong in the early hours of December 24, 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pillar of Shame sculpture marking Tiananmen Square crackdown is a ‘sham’, University of Hong Kong’s former council chairman says
- Arthur Li claims creator Jens Galschiøt had repurposed statue for Hong Kong after it was rejected by the United States as a memorial for a different event
- Galschiøt hits back, says Li was trying to ‘erase the story’ of the statue which had stood at the University of Hong Kong’s campus since 1997 before it was removed on December 24, 2021
Topic | Hong Kong politics
