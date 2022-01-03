The last leadership race in 2017 featured (from left) John Tsang, Carrie Lam and Woo Kwok-hing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: why this year’s leadership race is unusual

  • Observer says Beijing is biding its time on giving nod to favourites, as it does not want to fuel tensions in pro-establishment camp, while another notes lengthy campaigns not needed with narrowed political spectrum
  • Current leader Carrie Lam has remained coy on a second bid, while no officials have resigned as in previous races to signal a possible run for top job

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:00am, 3 Jan, 2022

