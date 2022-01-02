Hong Kong’s online news portal Citizen News has announced it will cease operations from Tuesday. Photo: Citizen News
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Hong Kong online portal Citizen News to cease operations from Tuesday

  • Abrupt announcement comes on the heels of closure of another news website, Stand News, last Wednesday
  • Citizen News says its decision is to ensure the safety of its employees

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 11:21pm, 2 Jan, 2022

