Former Legco president and new lawmaker Andrew Leung (left) delivers his oath in front of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam oversees swearing in of 90 new lawmakers, launching first Legislative Council of ‘patriots-only’ era
- Proceedings pass without any of the improper oath-taking antics of the 2016 ceremony, though two lawmakers-elect ordered to repeat their vows over missing words
- The 90 politicians pledge in front of Lam and the national flag to uphold Hong Kong’s mini-constitution and laws
