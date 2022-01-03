Former Legco president and new lawmaker Andrew Leung (left) delivers his oath in front of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam oversees swearing in of 90 new lawmakers, launching first Legislative Council of ‘patriots-only’ era

  • Proceedings pass without any of the improper oath-taking antics of the 2016 ceremony, though two lawmakers-elect ordered to repeat their vows over missing words
  • The 90 politicians pledge in front of Lam and the national flag to uphold Hong Kong’s mini-constitution and laws

Tony Cheung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:33pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Former Legco president and new lawmaker Andrew Leung (left) delivers his oath in front of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Felix Wong
