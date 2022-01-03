Chris Yeung was full of emotion during a press conference about the closure of Citizen News, which he co-founded. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chris Yeung was full of emotion during a press conference about the closure of Citizen News, which he co-founded. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Citizen News bosses say Hong Kong’s ‘vague’ law enforcement forced its closure, triggered by fears over staff safety

  • Chief writer Chris Yeung says decision to close news outlet was based on fears they may have unwittingly broken laws they do not understand
  • Citizen News to stop updating its website on Tuesday following last week’s national security crackdown on Stand News, another online portal

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Cannix YauZoe Low
Cannix Yau and Zoe Low

Updated: 4:58pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chris Yeung was full of emotion during a press conference about the closure of Citizen News, which he co-founded. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chris Yeung was full of emotion during a press conference about the closure of Citizen News, which he co-founded. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE