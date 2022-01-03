The Wall Street Journal has published critical editorials on political events in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong No 2 official slams Wall Street Journal editorial on Stand News crackdown, accusing it of ‘new levels of nastiness’
- John Lee expresses anger over piece titled ‘No One is Safe in Hong Kong’, centred on arrests of news portal’s employees and further charges against Apple Daily ex-staff
- Chief secretary’s complaint letter is latest of its kind penned by city officials against foreign media outlets
