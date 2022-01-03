The Wall Street Journal has published critical editorials on political events in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
The Wall Street Journal has published critical editorials on political events in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong No 2 official slams Wall Street Journal editorial on Stand News crackdown, accusing it of ‘new levels of nastiness’

  • John Lee expresses anger over piece titled ‘No One is Safe in Hong Kong’, centred on arrests of news portal’s employees and further charges against Apple Daily ex-staff
  • Chief secretary’s complaint letter is latest of its kind penned by city officials against foreign media outlets

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:58pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wall Street Journal has published critical editorials on political events in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
The Wall Street Journal has published critical editorials on political events in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE