Incumbent Legislative Council president Andrew Leung was re-elected unopposed on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Incumbent president of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Andrew Leung re-elected unopposed

  • With no opposition to put forward a challenger, the pro-establishment veteran was confirmed head of the new Legco minutes after the nomination period closed
  • It was the first time since Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule that a Legco presidential hopeful ran unopposed.

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Updated: 9:13pm, 4 Jan, 2022

