Incumbent Legislative Council president Andrew Leung was re-elected unopposed on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Incumbent president of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Andrew Leung re-elected unopposed
- With no opposition to put forward a challenger, the pro-establishment veteran was confirmed head of the new Legco minutes after the nomination period closed
- It was the first time since Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule that a Legco presidential hopeful ran unopposed.
