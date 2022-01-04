Former lawmaker and Mad Dog Daily founder Raymond Wong has announced that the online news outlet is closing over fears of prosecution. Photo: SCMP
Online platform Mad Dog Daily shuts down, becoming second Hong Kong media outlet to fold after Stand News arrests
- Platform founded by radio host-turned-politician Raymond Wong is latest to call it a day, after Citizen News
- ‘We would not be considered seditious under the Crimes Ordinance if there were still press freedom in the city,’ Wong told viewers on his YouTube channel
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
