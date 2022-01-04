Former lawmaker and Mad Dog Daily founder Raymond Wong has announced that the online news outlet is closing over fears of prosecution. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Online platform Mad Dog Daily shuts down, becoming second Hong Kong media outlet to fold after Stand News arrests

  • Platform founded by radio host-turned-politician Raymond Wong is latest to call it a day, after Citizen News
  • ‘We would not be considered seditious under the Crimes Ordinance if there were still press freedom in the city,’ Wong told viewers on his YouTube channel

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:51pm, 4 Jan, 2022

