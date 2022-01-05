PLA soldiers demonstrate their skills and technique during an open day in 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
PLA soldiers demonstrate their skills and technique during an open day in 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong PLA garrison conducts drill after Xi Jinping’s call to adopt latest training, technology to fight future wars

  • Hong Kong garrison conducts drills on land, sea and air to ‘boost its capability’ for defending the city
  • Training exercise comes after first order of the year by Chinese leader for military to ‘follow the evolution of technology, warfare and rivals closely’

Topic |   China's military
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:49pm, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
PLA soldiers demonstrate their skills and technique during an open day in 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
PLA soldiers demonstrate their skills and technique during an open day in 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE