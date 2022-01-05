Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Reuters
Top Beijing official in Hong Kong lays out 5 expectations for new lawmakers in unprecedented meeting
- Xia Baolong tells lawmakers they must be ‘firm patriots’ who protect national security and defenders of executive-led model of government, among other duties
- Legco president says it is ‘appropriate’ for central government officials to offer guidance to lawmakers after Beijing exerted full jurisdiction over Hong Kong
Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: Reuters