Lawmakers pose for pictures after taking their oaths at the Legislative Council building on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-establishment bloc sets up team to guide messaging and coordinate work in Hong Kong’s expanded legislature
- Previously, just one convenor and a deputy were tasked with managing the camp’s legislative efforts
- But by adding 10 new positions underneath them, the bloc hopes to better steer the 90 lawmakers, many of whom have reported no political affiliation
Lawmakers pose for pictures after taking their oaths at the Legislative Council building on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang