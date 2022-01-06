Lawmakers pose for pictures after taking their oaths at the Legislative Council building on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lawmakers pose for pictures after taking their oaths at the Legislative Council building on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Pro-establishment bloc sets up team to guide messaging and coordinate work in Hong Kong’s expanded legislature

  • Previously, just one convenor and a deputy were tasked with managing the camp’s legislative efforts
  • But by adding 10 new positions underneath them, the bloc hopes to better steer the 90 lawmakers, many of whom have reported no political affiliation

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Tony CheungNatalie Wong
Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:16pm, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawmakers pose for pictures after taking their oaths at the Legislative Council building on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lawmakers pose for pictures after taking their oaths at the Legislative Council building on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE