Witman Hung’s 53rd birthday party. Photo: Handout
developing | Coronavirus: 19 Hong Kong lawmakers attended birthday party as city faced Omicron crisis, at least 4 quarantined along with immigration chief
- Duncan Chiu, Rock Chen, Benson Luk and Wendy Hong Wen – along with immigration director Au Ka-wang – all sent into quarantine after marking politician’s 53rd birthday at Wan Chai restaurant
- One of the partygoers met Beijing’s top official overseeing Hong Kong affairs two days after the celebrations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Witman Hung’s 53rd birthday party. Photo: Handout