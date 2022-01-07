Witman Hung’s 53rd birthday party. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Coronavirus: 19 Hong Kong lawmakers attended birthday party as city faced Omicron crisis, at least 4 quarantined along with immigration chief

  • Duncan Chiu, Rock Chen, Benson Luk and Wendy Hong Wen – along with immigration director Au Ka-wang – all sent into quarantine after marking politician’s 53rd birthday at Wan Chai restaurant
  • One of the partygoers met Beijing’s top official overseeing Hong Kong affairs two days after the celebrations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jeffie LamKathleen Magramo
Jeffie Lam and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:02pm, 7 Jan, 2022

