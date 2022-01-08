Witman Hung, principal liaison officer for Shenzhen Qianhai Authority. Photo: Edward Wong
Omicron: not such a happy birthday in end for ‘party animal’ Witman Hung and 170 guests sent to Hong Kong quarantine camp

  • Friends say flamboyant personality likes nothing better than a big party with wine and karaoke
  • No need for Hung to resign from NPC, says Tam Yiu-chung, sole Hong Kong delegate to China’s top legislative body

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:48am, 8 Jan, 2022

