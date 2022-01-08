About 170 people were present for Witman Hung’s party at the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant Reserva Iberica in Wan Chai on January 3. Photo: Handout
About 170 people were present for Witman Hung’s party at the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant Reserva Iberica in Wan Chai on January 3. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Omicron: lawyers suspect rule breaches at birthday party attended by top Hong Kong officials and lawmakers

  • Party photos show unmasked guests, big crowd, which lawyers say indicate breach of pandemic rules
  • Questions raised over large number of senior officials who went to wish birthday boy Witman Hung

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Chris Lau and Victor Ting

Updated: 10:00am, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
About 170 people were present for Witman Hung’s party at the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant Reserva Iberica in Wan Chai on January 3. Photo: Handout
About 170 people were present for Witman Hung’s party at the Spanish tapas bar and restaurant Reserva Iberica in Wan Chai on January 3. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE