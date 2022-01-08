The politicians directed their wrath at Cathay Pacific aircrew. Photo: Dickson Lee
Omicron: pro-Beijing camp closes ranks over birthday party scandal, shifts blame to Cathay Pacific for letting in variant, as questions emerge over Carrie Lam’s political future
- They say no need for home affairs minister Caspar Tsui to resign for attending event, where social-distancing rules might have been broken
- But Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei criticises pro-establishment camp for trying to deflect the blame
