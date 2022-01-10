Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing asks Hong Kong leader to ‘take swift action’ against officials caught up in birthday party Covid-19 scandal

  • Observers, government advisers say delay in resolving controversy could deal ‘serious blow to credibility of governance’
  • Mainland China officials are also piling pressure on Hong Kong government to punish Cathay Pacific for triggering emerging fifth wave of infections, according to sources

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:16am, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
READ FULL ARTICLE