A worker on Monday readies the Legislative Council chamber for the body’s first meeting of its new term later this week. Photo: Robert Ng
20 Hong Kong lawmakers may miss first meeting of Legislative Council’s new term due to birthday party fiasco
- Four lawmakers are in government quarantine after the ill-fated birthday party, while 16 who were later exempted have been asked to isolate at home
- Legislative Council president Andrew Leung notes he cannot make the lawmakers skip the event, but urged them to use their ‘political wisdom’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker on Monday readies the Legislative Council chamber for the body’s first meeting of its new term later this week. Photo: Robert Ng