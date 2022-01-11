US Consul General Hanscom Smith has praised the courage of Hong Kong’s LGBT community. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | US consul general to Hong Kong and husband express gratitude to residents for ‘kindness and support’ after becoming fathers
- The happy couple say thanks for Hongkongers’ support after their son’s birth, hope to bring him to the city in the future
- US consul general praises local LGBT community for promoting ‘dignity and respect for all’
Topic | LGBT
US Consul General Hanscom Smith has praised the courage of Hong Kong’s LGBT community. Photo: Felix Wong