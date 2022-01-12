City leader Carrie Lam could unveil plans for an ambitious government overhaul on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader expected to brief first Legco session on massive bureau restructure plan, Northern Metropolis

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam set to unveil plans for a large-scale overall of the government, including new bureaus and changing remits
  • Shake-up will include establishing new housing body, creation of cultural bureau to develop city into arts hub

Gary Cheung, Joyce Ng
Gary Cheung and Joyce Ng

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Jan, 2022


