Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the Legco question and answer session on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader defends Omicron handling, lays out details for revamped bureaus and Northern Metropolis in testy opening session of revamped legislature
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam opens meeting with ambitious speech laying out vision for new government structure and massive border town
- But she is also forced to defend her handling of the emerging fifth pandemic wave to lawmakers, who question if the government’s approach is lacking
