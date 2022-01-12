Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the Legco question and answer session on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader defends Omicron handling, lays out details for revamped bureaus and Northern Metropolis in testy opening session of revamped legislature

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam opens meeting with ambitious speech laying out vision for new government structure and massive border town
  • But she is also forced to defend her handling of the emerging fifth pandemic wave to lawmakers, who question if the government’s approach is lacking

Jeffie LamNatalie Wong
Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:05pm, 12 Jan, 2022

