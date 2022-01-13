Lawmaker Chan Han-pan (centre) takes a photo after the question and answer session at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Bad boys’ or good lawmakers? A look at the year’s first fiery exchanges between Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and new legislators

  • The inaugural session of the revamped Legislative Council was marked by a tense back and forth between a number of lawmakers and the leader
  • Analysts say the lawmakers were intent on proving to Beijing and the public they are willing to be tough on the executive branch

Jeffie Lam, Chris Lau, Natalie Wong
Jeffie Lam Chris Lau and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:25am, 13 Jan, 2022

