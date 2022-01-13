Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Politics

Does Carrie Lam’s ambitious plan to overhaul Hong Kong’s government go far enough?

  • The revamp, if approved, would lead to a redivision of portfolios across bureaus on a scale not seen in 15 years
  • But some critics ask whether combining housing and development, for example, would better position government to tackle housing shortage

Topic | Hong Kong housing
Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Jan, 2022


