Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Does Carrie Lam’s ambitious plan to overhaul Hong Kong’s government go far enough?
- The revamp, if approved, would lead to a redivision of portfolios across bureaus on a scale not seen in 15 years
- But some critics ask whether combining housing and development, for example, would better position government to tackle housing shortage
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang