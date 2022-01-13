Local media outlets have speculated on ex-WHO chief Margaret Chan’s possible candidacy for the city’s top leadership position. Photo: EPA
Local media outlets have speculated on ex-WHO chief Margaret Chan’s possible candidacy for the city’s top leadership position. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong /  Politics

Think tank founded by former Hong Kong leader denies backing ex-WHO chief’s rumoured bid for city leadership

  • Our Hong Kong Foundation denies report from local newspaper that it will support speculated chief executive bid by ex-WHO chief Margaret Chan
  • Candidates for city leadership race yet to come forward with election only months away

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:07pm, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Local media outlets have speculated on ex-WHO chief Margaret Chan’s possible candidacy for the city’s top leadership position. Photo: EPA
Local media outlets have speculated on ex-WHO chief Margaret Chan’s possible candidacy for the city’s top leadership position. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE