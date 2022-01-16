Tik Chi-yuen, Hong Kong’s only centrist lawmaker. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tik Chi-yuen, Hong Kong’s only centrist lawmaker. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s novice lawmakers: Legco’s odd man out pledges to pursue democratic reform, work with pro-establishment camp to improve welfare services

  • Tik Chi-yuen hopes to ensure government listens to feedback on Article 23 national security law
  • Lawmaker wants more welfare services for greying city’s elderly, disabled and others in need

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tik Chi-yuen, Hong Kong’s only centrist lawmaker. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Tik Chi-yuen, Hong Kong’s only centrist lawmaker. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE