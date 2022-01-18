Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung. Photo: Bobby Yip
Family of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung warns supporters to make safety ‘first priority’, avoid gathering to celebrate prison release
- Edward Leung’s relatives tell supporters not to attend his release from Shek Pik Prison, saying they want him to ‘rejoin his family’
- Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying criticises released activists for failing to retract past political views
