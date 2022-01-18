Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the investigations will not be “left unsettled”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader promises ‘fairness and truth’ in probes into alleged rule breaches by Cathay Pacific, officials in birthday party fiasco
- Investigations into whether Cathay abused quarantine exemption policy and conduct of officials caught up in birthday party scandal will not be ‘left unsettled’, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says
- Three senior officials who attended the party, including Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, allowed to leave quarantine camp on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the investigations will not be “left unsettled”. Photo: Nora Tam