Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the investigations will not be “left unsettled”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader promises ‘fairness and truth’ in probes into alleged rule breaches by Cathay Pacific, officials in birthday party fiasco

  • Investigations into whether Cathay abused quarantine exemption policy and conduct of officials caught up in birthday party scandal will not be ‘left unsettled’, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says
  • Three senior officials who attended the party, including Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, allowed to leave quarantine camp on Monday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:26pm, 18 Jan, 2022

