Surgeon-turned-lawmaker Dr David Lam hopes to spend the next four years working to improve primary health care in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Surgeon-turned-lawmaker Dr David Lam hopes to spend the next four years working to improve primary health care in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s novice lawmakers: surgeon hopes to cut waiting times, move health care services closer to residents

  • David Lam says city’s rapidly ageing society needs a coordinated community health care network
  • Democratic reforms can wait, while health care, housing are priorities, says medical sector lawmaker

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Surgeon-turned-lawmaker Dr David Lam hopes to spend the next four years working to improve primary health care in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Surgeon-turned-lawmaker Dr David Lam hopes to spend the next four years working to improve primary health care in the city. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE