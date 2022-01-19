Hong Kong activist Edward Leung is seen in 2019 being escorted by Correctional Services officers in a prison van as he arrives at high court for his sentence appeal. Leung has now been released from prison for good behaviour. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: Activist Edward Leung released early from prison under special security arrangements
- Leung was jailed for his role in a 2016 riot, and popularised the slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’, used by protesters before Beijing imposed a national security law
- Correctional authorities made special security arrangements “at the request of the police and in light of the will and safety of the jailed person”
Topic | Hong Kong politics
