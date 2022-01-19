\Film producer and kung fu master Checkley Sin announces his intention to run for chief executive on his YouTube channel on Thursday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong film producer, kung fu master Checkley Sin throws hat in the ring for chief executive race
- Sin is the force behind the Ip Man series of movies, and former managing director of Wing Hang Credit
- He is the first person to explicitly announce intention to enter March leadership race
Topic | Hong Kong politics
