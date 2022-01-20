Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: are also-rans spoilers or supporting cast to serious contenders in race for top job?
- Observers say coming election on March 27 may be about ‘competition without division’, and if so, pro-establishment novices, outliers may still be granted entry
- So far only film producer Checkley Sin has declared his bid for the race, and while most critics do not think much of his chances, some have warned not to dismiss him
Topic | Chief executive election 2022
