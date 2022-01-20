Two Democratic Party members are facing possible expulsion for endorsing a centrist candidate in last month’s Legislative Council election without prior approval. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: biggest opposition party to vote on expelling 2 members who endorsed centrist candidate in December poll

  • The potential disciplinary action appears to be an outgrowth of the rift created by the party’s decision to sit out last year’s Legislative Council election
  • The party’s central committee will make its decision next month following a probe into vice-chairwoman Edith Leung and member So Yat-hang, who had supported centrist Jason Poon

Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:06am, 20 Jan, 2022

