Newly minted legislator Ambrose Lam has mounted a comeback after being ousted as head of the Law Society in 2014. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s novice lawmakers: Ambrose Lam is mounting his comeback after being ousted as Law Society president in 2014

  • Ambrose Lam resigned as leader of the legal body after a no-confidence vote over his praise of the Communist Party
  • After being elected to represent the legal sector under Beijing’s ‘patriots-only’ electoral overhaul, he says he stands by his past remarks

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:21am, 21 Jan, 2022

