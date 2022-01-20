Derek Chan (left), Victor Dawes and Jose-Antonio Maurellet meet the press on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Derek Chan (left), Victor Dawes and Jose-Antonio Maurellet meet the press on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

New Hong Kong Bar Association chief draws line in sand on political issues, but says body will continue to speak out on rule of law

  • Commercial law specialist Victor Dawes elected unopposed as chairman; criminal lawyer Derek Chan and corporate lawyer Jose-Antonio Maurellet new vice-chairmen
  • The three low-profile barristers have no history of commenting on social issues unlike leadership teams of previous years

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:05pm, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Derek Chan (left), Victor Dawes and Jose-Antonio Maurellet meet the press on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Derek Chan (left), Victor Dawes and Jose-Antonio Maurellet meet the press on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE