Derek Chan (left), Victor Dawes and Jose-Antonio Maurellet meet the press on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New Hong Kong Bar Association chief draws line in sand on political issues, but says body will continue to speak out on rule of law
- Commercial law specialist Victor Dawes elected unopposed as chairman; criminal lawyer Derek Chan and corporate lawyer Jose-Antonio Maurellet new vice-chairmen
- The three low-profile barristers have no history of commenting on social issues unlike leadership teams of previous years
