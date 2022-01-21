Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s largest journalist group faces scrutiny from authorities, asked to justify activities amid media crackdown fears
- Registry of Trade Unions demands Hong Kong Journalists’ Association to provide additional financial information and justify previous activities, social media posts
- HKJA chair says group ‘regularly assess the risks’ of shutdown, but has ‘nothing to hide’
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan. Photo: May Tse