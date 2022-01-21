National security police escort Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam from the outlet’s Kwun Tong office in December 2021. Photo: May Tse
EU resolution on Hong Kong media independence a ‘smear on democracy and freedom’, Beijing’s foreign ministry office in city says
- Chinese foreign ministry’s Hong Kong office issues statement rejecting European Parliament resolution that called for action on city’s ‘deteriorating’ media freedoms, sanctions on top officials
- Europe has followed others in exporting so-called ‘democracy’ and has become ‘an accomplice in creating regional chaos’, statement adds
