Hong Kong’s plan to fully reopen the border with mainland China has been put on hold by the city’s current outbreak. Photo: May Tse
Losing the war against Covid-19 could threaten national safety, pro-Beijing newspaper warns Hong Kong government

  • Ta Kung Pao says failure to contain virus would not only delay travel scheme but also ‘have a bearing on other matters as well, threatening the safety of the nation’
  • Political commentator warns that a city consumed with fighting the pandemic might not be able to focus on national development goals, such as the Greater Bay Area

Chris Lau

Updated: 9:35pm, 22 Jan, 2022

