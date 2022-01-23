Some people credit last year’s consumption voucher scheme with turning business around after a bruising few months, but economists are sceptical the success could be replicated. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong entrepreneurs, politicians call for fresh round of consumption vouchers, but economists not sure they’re worth it
- Noting the coming handover anniversary, lawmaker Jeffrey Lam says: ‘HK$10,000 of celebratory consumption vouchers could be a catalyst to speed up the economic recovery’
- But ING economist Iris Pang notes: ‘Japan and Taiwan’s experience showed us that when the government repeats the measure, the benefits will become smaller and smaller.’
